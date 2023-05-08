Six Yards & 365 Days 4th National Meet

From the Kota Doria Saree of Rajasthan to the crisp Banaras Koras and Cottons, women dressed up in the SAREE – their life long companion. The Annual Meet of Six Yards and 365 Days, took place on 6 May 2023 at India International Centre. This event was dedicated tocelebrating the timeless elegance and versatility of the Handloom Saree.India is a nation of 100’s of weaves and Saree is an Integral part of the Indian heritage. Around 150 Women from across the country flaunted their ethnic handloom sarees in a physical event organized at New Delhi. Six Yards and 365 Days is a community of saree lovers, enthusiasts, and creators who believe that the saree is not just a garment, but a cultural symbol that represents thediversity and richness of India. With over 34,000 active members it is India’s first and largest handloom support and promotion group. The group transcends geo political boundaries and has members from Australia, US, UK, Pakistan, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Canada, South Africa. The annual meet brings together saree aficionados from across the country and offers a platform to showcase their creativity, network with other like-minded individuals, and learn about the latest trends and techniques in the world of handcrafted sarees. Six Yards and 365 Days is India’s only 100% handloom support group that was instituted in 2015 by a group of handloom supporters and conservationists. The Facebook group is a community of more than 35,000 women from across India and the world who come together on “Six Yards and 365 Days” platform. The Guests of Honor were Dr Vandana Bhandari renowned academician, author and an authority on handlooms, and Guru Sharon Lowen, renowned Odissi Dancer. Ms Shaili Chopra, Smt Renu Shahnawaz Hussain, Smt Shazia Ilmi and Shrinjhini Kulkarni also graced the occasion. The well-versed event showcased several activities including a Fireside Chat, Saree Quiz, Ramp Walk along with a unique Dastangoi on Sarees. The organization also honoured the

ladies who are supporting the cause and participate on a regular basis The committee through its engagement-based themes has been advocating handlooms and educating women participation in understanding and exploring different weaving clusters. Sharon Lowen said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Six Yards and 365 Days family and amazed to see the number of women connected with us and promoting the Indian traditional attire. In supporting the weavers’ families and inspiring the younger generation to drape sarees and love handlooms this group is going in the right direction. Saree is not only an attire; it is a fabric in which emotions of weavers and their families are woven” Nishant Malhotra of WeaverStory said “Such initiatives bring a smile on the face of many women and their families. This helps in generating employment opportunities for our weavers. I heartily congratulate the core members of the team Six Yards and 365 Days and wish them the best for their new initiatives in the coming future.”

Indu Haldar and Neelima Kamrah, Senior members of the group said today we are a 35,000+ strong family with one agenda of promoting the Indian Saree so that we create demand for this attire and our weavers do not look for alternate sources of employment.