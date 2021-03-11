Six Yards and 365 Days meet draws everyone’s attention

New Delhi: From Bomkai saree of Odisha to Paithani saree of Maharashtra, women dressed up ethically and showcasing the glamorous sarees across the country gathered to celebrate Indian heritage, the Saree. Around 150 women from across the country flaunted their ethnic handloom sarees in a physical event organized at New Delhi. Six Yards and 365 Days has been instituted by Ms. Sunita Budhiraja, a well-known Hindi author, poet, ardent handloom saree lover and a communications professional. She has been able to create a community of more than 30,000 women from across India and the world together on her online platform “Six Yards and 365 Days” and inspire these women to appreciate and love handlooms.

The Guests of Honor were Ms. Jaya Jaitly, renowned curator, author and an authority on handlooms, and Ms. S Sundri Nanda, Special Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and General Administration.

The well-versed event showcased several activities including Saree Quiz, Ramp Walk, etc. The organization also honored the ladies who are supporting the cause and participate on a regular basis.

On the, Ms. Jaya Jaitly said, “I am elated to be a part of the Six Yards and 365 Days family and amazed to see the number of women connected with us and promoting the Indian traditional attire. In supporting the weavers’ families and inspiring the younger generation to drape sarees and love handlooms this group is going in the right direction. Saree is not only an attire; it is a fabric in which emotions of weavers and their families are woven”

Ms. Sundari Nanda said, “Such endeavors can bring a smile on the face of many women and their families. This helps in generating employment opportunities for the local weavers. I heartily congratulate the Core members of the team Six Yards and 365 Days and wish they will be unleashing new endeavors in the coming future.”

The Six Yards and 365 Days (Not for Profit Trust) has collaborated with Arupa Mission Research Foundation in Odisha to light up homes of weavers and support the poorest of the poor in the value chain of the handloom weaving industry- those who extract silk from cocoons and spin silk threads as a first step. The Non-Profit trust lightened up the 92 households in the Olasingh village and provided the necessary weaving tools and instruments to 17 marginalized families in the village.

Ms. Sunita Budhiraja, Founder of the Facebook page and Managing Trustee, Six Yards and 365 Days Trust said I am overwhelmed with the response we have been receiving from all the beautiful ladies across the Globe. Today we are a 32,000+ strong family with the one agenda of promoting the Indian Saree so that we create demand for this attire and our weavers do not go out of job. We have made a small contribution to serve the weaver community of Olasingh village in Odisha and will surely continue with our efforts to serve the weavers community in the country.”

About 150 members from different parts of the country attended the event and shared their love for the Sarees. Six Yards and 365 Days promised to initiate every possible thing to help the weavers in the country and create a global recognition of Indian attire.

About Six Yards & 365 Days: The virtual campaign has not only gathered a lot of momentum but has already crossed 31,000 members, many of whom religiously wear their hand woven sarees with pride, buy hand-woven sarees, have their photographs clicked in the saree almost every day and post it on the Facebook page of this group. And the number is growing. There are more than 500 members who have posted their 100th and 200th and 300th, 365, 500, and 1000 drapes of handloom sarees.

Many of the weaves today are fading out. Members are from different walks of life – high profile artistes and artists, authors, theatre persons, educationists, entrepreneurs, doctors, NGO workers, communication professionals to house wives and weavers who come from underpaid came out of their virtual world to a real world. Ms. Sunita Budhiraja has been receiving ladies who come to meet her with tears in their eyes and share their grievances, that they were never appreciated by anyone in their family, but after joining this group, they are receiving compliments from the co – members and their self-esteem is coming back. To say it briefly, the saree has become a reason of empowerment and inculcating a sense of pride and self-esteem in women.