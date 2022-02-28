Siyaram’s Honours the Tailoring Community with ‘Kahani Karigar Ki’ Campaign

Mumbai, 28 February 2022: On the occasion of World Tailor’s day on 28th Feb, Siyaram’s Silk Mills Ltd. has unveiled a new campaign celebrating the hard-work that tailor’s do.

The campaign focuses on the connection between a tailor and his customers, and the joy they share: The joy of the customer who gets to wear something delightful, and the tailor who gets to bring these positive emotions to others.