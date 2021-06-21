SJVN celebrates 7th International Day of Yoga 2021

SHIMLA: 21st June, 2021: This year’s theme was “Yoga for well-being”. Sh. Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director presided over the function organized to commemorate International Yoga Day 2021 at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla. The function was attended by Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), Sh. A.K. Singh Director (Finance), Sh. Sushil Kumar Sharma Director (Electrical) and other senior officials of SJVN.

SJVN a Power PSU today celebrated the 7th International Day of Yoga at all its projects/units/offices. For celebrating IDY 2021 in a manner befitting the occasion, various events and competitions were organized for employees and their family members at different Projects / Units / Offices.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director distributed the prizes among the winners. Due to the current pandemic situation, this year International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed virtually by using Digital Media to promote Yoga awareness and its adoption.

Virtually addressing the employees, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma said, “SJVN is contributing significantly to the wellness of its employees and other stakeholders. Various initiatives of SJVN, such as organizing vaccination camp, yoga workshops, etc. at various Projects assist in creating awareness about the importance of Yoga.” He stated that the current pandemic situation has reiterated the importance of well-being for us and Yoga is one of the important practices to stay healthy.

Commemorating the International Day of Yoga, SJVN organized Slogan Writing on Yoga – A Way of Life; Video Clip Competition on Yoga – A Way of Life; Article Writing Competition on Yoga – A Way of Life and Declamation Competition through Video on Yoga – Importance and Impact. The competitions were initiated one month ago and were organized separately by each Project / Unit / Office of SJVN.

About SJVN

SJVN Limited, a CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, was incorporated on May 24, 1988 as a joint venture of the Government of India (GOI) and the Government of Himachal Pradesh (GOHP). SJVN is now a listed Company having shareholders pattern of 59.92 % with Govt. of India, 26.85% with Govt. of Himachal Pradesh and rest of 13.23 % with Public. Beginning with a single project and single State operation (i.e. India’s largest 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh), the Company has commissioned seven projects totaling 2016.5 MW of installed capacity and 86 km 400 KV Transmission Line. The present portfolio of the Company is 9219 MW and the Shared Vision is 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040. SJVN is presently developing power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat in India besides neighboring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.