SJVN Inks an MoU with NIWE to Develop Solar & Wind Projects

SJVN, a Schedule ‘A’ and ‘Mini Ratna’, Power PSU, has entered into an MoU with National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) for ‘Technical Consultancy Services’ for development of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Project(s) of SJVN.

NIWE will Support SJVN to assess the feasibility and techno-commercial aspects of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Project(s) and preparation of Detailed Project Reports, Estimates and Bid Documents covering all relevant aspects from concept to commissioning of these projects of SJVN.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN said, “Government of India is targeting to achieve installation of 175 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by the year 2022 and 450 gigawatts of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030, the joint efforts of SJVN and NIWE are going to accelerate the process of achieving this target and providing Round the Clock (RTC) Energy to our nation.” He further said that these efforts will also lead to achievement of Shared vision of SJVN, of becoming a 25000 MW Company by 2040.

The MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony by the CMD SJVN, Sh. Nand Lal Sharma and Director General, NIWE, Dr. K Balaraman, in the presence of Director (Personnel) Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) Sh S.P Bansal, Director (Finance) Sh. A.K Singh, Director (Electrical) Sh. Sushil Sharma, while other Senior Officials from SJVN and NIWE were also present.