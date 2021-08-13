SJVN signs Contract Agreement for Electro Mechanical works of 210 MW Luhri-1 HEP

SHIMLA : SJVN Limited has entered into Contract Agreement for Electro Mechanical Works of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd. The Contract was signed in the benign presence of Shri Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Mrs Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), Shri S.P. Bansal Director (Civil), Shri Akhileshwar Singh Director (Finance), Sh Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical), Mr Ravinder Kalra, Managing Director (M/s Voith Hydro (P) Ltd) by Sh S.K Sood, GM (ECD), SJVN & Sh Raj Vidyarthi, Vice President of M/s Voith. Besides, senior officials of SJVN & M/s Voith were also present on the occasion.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the Electro Mechanical works amounting to Rs. 420.28 Crores, have been awarded to Ms Voith Hydro Pvt. Ltd on 16.07.2021. The same are to be completed in line with the Work Schedule of the Project, which is targeted for commissioning by 24th May, 2025. Sh. Sharma informed that the Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works have already been awarded on 24th November 2020 and construction activities on the same are in full swing.

Luhri Hydro Electric Project -1 is a run-off the river scheme with diurnal storage and Dam-Toe surface Power House in Shimla and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The total capacity of the project is 210 MW, having 4 Nos. of Kaplan Turbine with 2 Main units of 80 MW and 2 Auxiliary units of 25 MW each. The cost of the Project is 1810.56 crores and has the potential to generate 758 million units of electricity annually.

Currently, SJVN has portfolio of more than 9000 MW and is executing 27 Projects in Hydro, Thermal, Solar and Wind sector in India, Nepal & Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission. SJVN is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.

M/s Voith Group is a leading global technology company with headquarters in Germany. The company is pioneer in designing, manufacturing, supply and execution of Mechanical Engineering products with specialization in Electro-Mechanical components of Power Projects.