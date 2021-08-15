SJVN Standalone Profit Before Tax Soars 15.86%

SHIMLA: 15th August, 2021

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, declared that the Company has posted Standalone Profit Before Tax of Rs. 445.07 crore for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2021-22. Speaking after Company’s Board Meeting held in Shimla today, he stated that this reflects nearly 16% rise in Standalone PBT against Rs. 384.14 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous FY. SJVN has also registered an increase of 12.77% jump in its Standalone Net Profit, reaching Rs. 339.54 crore in June 2021 Quarter from Rs. 301.08 crore in the quarter ended in June 2020.

Sh. Sharma informed that SJVN’s Net Worth has jumped to Rs. 13100.97 crore at the end of 1st quarter of 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 12332.85 crore in the corresponding period of previous year, which is an excellent feat considering the recent global economic turmoil due to pandemic situation. During the quarter, SJVN had upped its Earning Per Share registering an increase of 11.69% as compared to the 1st quarter of previous year. Similarly, Company has accounted an increase of 6.25% in the Book Value as compared to the 1st quarter of the previous year. Displaying an excellent financial performance during June ended First Quarter, the Company has registered a total income of Rs. 702.38 crore.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma also shared that it is a proud moment, that SJVN has bagged 200 MW Grid connected Solar PV Power Project in Bihar through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding Process for quoted capacity of 200 MW @ INR 3.11 /Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis during e-Reverse Auction.

The Public Sector SJVN has also set all-time record of Power Generation from all its generating units including renewable projects in the month of July 2021 with 1580 MU, surpassing the previous record of 1563 MU in July 2020.

Currently, SJVN has portfolio of more than 9000 MW and is executing 27 Projects in Hydro, Thermal, Solar and Wind sector in India, Nepal & Bhutan in which 06 are under operation, 08 are under construction and 13 projects are under Survey & Investigation. Company has chartered blueprint of its journey which is manifested in its ‘Shared Vision’ i.e 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040.