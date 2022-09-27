SKA Group offers possessions for SKA Metro ville towers, Aster and Orchid

NCR-based realty player SKA Group announced that it is giving possessions for its luxury housing society project, SKA Metro Ville. It is an IGBC pre-certified gold rating project located in Sector ETA -II, Greater Noida. Till now, 350+ possessions have been given.

SKA Metro Ville consists of 4 towers, out of which it is currently offering possessions for Aster and Orchid towers. Assuring buyers of a premium luxury experience, the RERA-approved project offers a range of luxe amenities like a House Club, Swimming Pool, Gym, Cricket Pitch, Pool Table, Table Tennis, Play Area, and a Shopping Complex.

This is the fourth group housing project undertaken by SKA Group. The other three were SKA Green Mansion in Greater Noida West, Skardi Greens on NH-24 in Ghaziabad, and SKA Greenarch in Noida Extension.

SKA Metroville’s construction started in 2018 and was completed prior to the RERA timeline, thanks to the technology of the aluminum framework and the past record of delivering projects before the expected timelines and dates.

Phase 1 of the project has been put in place, while the RERA possession date for Phase 2 is 2024.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said, “SKA Metro Ville is an ambitious luxury housing project developed by SKA Group. It offers an array of high-end facilities for luxury lovers. We have delivered on our promises yet again and completed the project before the stipulated time. It is a labor of hard work and passion delivered with excellent quality and utmost sincerity. The possessions are being offered for Aster and Orchid towers. We have been posting regular construction updates and other information on all digital platforms and through personal communication with our buyers. We believe it’s our responsibility to engage with our customers and establish a bond of trust and goodwill with them.”