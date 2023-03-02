Skeyndor March Launch

It is March, the month of colors! The festive animal amongst us takes a drastic turn when it

comes to playing with colors. We love those chemical colors painting our skin for the time being.

But doing so can cause damage to the skin and pocket fixing it. But, here is some good news

for all the skincare fanatics! The latest collection of skin care products from Skeyndor is made

with the best ingredients and is a one-stop shop for all of your skincare issues.

Blue Light Technology SPF50+ OCEAN RESPECT Protective Cream

Face cream with a very high sun protection factor SPF 50+, featuring SKEYNDOR’s exclusive BLUE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY, protection by directly blocking HEV blue light rays. Non-greasy cream, water-resistant, and now with “NEW “OCEAN RESPECT ” formula through which your skin will be shielded from the sun and other external irritants, such as the harm caused by Holi’s colorful powder.

Power C+ Energizing Emulsion

The highest concentration of absorbable Vitamin C in any Skeyndor therapy provides immediately vibrant and bright skin. The formula for this treatment contains 25% derivatives of Vitamin C and 10% each of the superfruits acai and pomegranate, giving skin a triple antioxidant defense to fight against the chemical colors.