Skin care tips for monsoon season by Dr. Blossom Kochhar

Rain Rain Come Again!

Monsoon is all about garam chai and crispy pakodas. We love to get drenched in the rain and enjoy the drops of heaven on our skin. At this time, we do not actually think of how important it is to give good care of the skin during the rain.

The season tends to infect the air, atmosphere and water resources that are the basic necessities of our life. Skin and hair also cannot be left unprotected. Here are some helpful monsoon regimes.

Rinse the Dirt Away

It is important to keep your skin clean and dirt-free. Haven’t you tried Aroma Magic Grapefruit Facewash and Aroma Magic White Tea & Chamomile Facewash? They are the perfect partners for monsoon skin. Not only do they clean your skin but keep the skin hydrated and nourished.

Exfoliate for the skin to Breathe

Exfoliation is the process to remove the dead cells from the skin and open blocked pores. This helps the skin to breathe and live longer. Aroma Magic Coffee Bean Scrub exfoliates, deep cleanses and improves circulation. It helps the skin look fresh and young.

Don’t Let the Clouds Fool You

So what if the sun is not shining and it is cloudy outside? It is always important to wear sunscreen as the harmful rays of the sun can penetrate through the clouds. Get Aroma Magic Aloe Vera Sunscreen Gel SPF 20. The gel formula creates a physical barrier between you and the sun. Aloe Vera extracts hydrate, purifies and provides smart sun protection.

It’s Time to Detoxify the Skin

Detoxification is a very important part of the monsoon regime. You can’t go wrong when you use Aroma Magic Detoxifying Mineral Pack. The natural combination of minerals and essential oils helps in absorbing impurities and repairing tired skin.

Hair Fall Tips

Every girl encounters severe hair fall issues when it starts to rain. Aroma Magic has introduced Hair Revitalising Serum to be the perfect hair care partner for the monsoons. It helps to reduce hair fall, strengthen hair roots, increase blood circulation and stimulate hair follicle formulation.

Make Your Feet Happy

It feels amazing when you get drenched in the rain. It is this time of water, mud, bacteria, fungus and infections too. It is very important to always keep your feet clean. One of the most important feet care tips is to dip your feet with mild soap and lukewarm water with 2-3 drops of Tea Tree Essential Oil. This helps to remove the dirt and keep your feet clean. Try to wear covered waterproof shoes to keep your feet free from dirt and infection.