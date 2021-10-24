Skincare In Humid Weather- By Soumali Adhikary

Monsoon though comes with a bundle of joy, freedom from the sweaty, sultry days, but also with own share of skin issues. While raindrops bring a huge respite from the sticky, sultry summers it also scales up the humidity levels which is no less than a bad dream for our’s health. As the humidity increases, undesired skin oiliness, fragile hair and excessive perspiration are some of the things we need to deal with on daily basis. To keep your skin from greasing out and maintain a flawless complexion. We have put together some essentials that you need to follow on daily basis.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN IN HUMID

CAUSES OF OILY SKIN

Now anyone with acne-prone or oily skin knows that humidity is not their best friend. More humidity means more water in the air and when our skin comes in contact with excess moisture it feels to overcompensate on the oil as well when it actually not required. This leads to excess sebum production

and oily skin.

PREVENT BREAKOUTS

▫️ We tend to breakout more in Humid weather conditions and so extra care is needed to prevent acne and skin inflammation before it appears.

#01) Keel rinsing it with cool water once in a while. Keel wet wipes are handy when outdoor.

#02) Avoid touching your face constantly, this prevents any dirt or oil accumulated on your face, thereby reducing acne.

#03) Keep hydrating your face with the facial mist of your choice. You can try mixing Aloe vera gel and rose water as it soothes and calm down your skin and keep it refrigerated for best results.

#04) Use blotting sheets to absorb extra sebum that your produce.

EVERYDAY TIPS

▫️So here are a few tips that you can follow to keep your face from looking oily during this time of year.

#01) CLEANSE

If you feel your oil production is about to go over use cleansers with glycolic acid, lactic acid or salicylic acid. Use twice a day for better results. Thus, this ingredient will lift all the dirt and excess sebum from your face, leaving your skin squeaky clean. Try using Neutrogena Deep Clean Facial Cleanser. It leaves the skin feeling smooth and delicate and breaks down dirt, oil, and cosmetics easily.

#02) STEAM

Follow a tub with some of your favourite essential oil for a quick steam session to break down all leftover dirt from the skin and soften it.

#03) BUFF

Exfoliation is the key during this time especially if you want to get deeper into your pores and cleanse them thoroughly. For best results use it twice a week. Try giving your hands on Plum green tea gentle revival scrub.

#04) TONER

Shield your skin against harmful environmental factors with an alcohol-free toner as it will calm, soothe and even maintain the skin pH. Apply and dab it to your skin to control excess sebum production.

Give a shot to Biotique Bio Cucumber pore tightening toner.

#05) MOISTURIZER

Ditch those heavy creams and switch to water based or gel based specifically try indulging with hyaluronic acid formulas as they leave your skin feeling plum, rejuvenate yet hydrated, are totally what actually needed. Try Pond’s Super Light gel as it is non- sticky and infused with Hyaluronic

acid and Vit E.

#06) SUNSCREEN

So, it has become cloudy and you thought you can now pack away your sunscreen? If the reply to this is a Yes, then it’s time you should think again. The sun has hidden in the clouds does not mean you are now safe from the harmful UV rays. Despite clouding, the sun tends to emit harmful UV rays. Sunscreen is a must, be it any season. Use mattifying or gel bases products as they reduce shine along with giving your skin protection.