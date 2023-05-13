Skincare Social Media Marketing: How to Attract New Clients?

Social media platforms are a great place to start for skin care professionals looking to grow their businesses. They provide a cost-effective opportunity to connect with leads and prospects, whom you can then nurture into long-term clients. But, just because you’ve created accounts on various social media channels doesn’t mean that prospective clients and leads will come running to you. Instead, you will need to put in a considerable amount of work to attract them. Fortunately, there are numerous strategies and techniques, which you can implement to attract new clients on social media. In this post, we will walk you through five tips and strategies for skincare professionals to attract and retain new clients through social media.

Run Social Media Contests

Social media contests and competitions can benefit your skincare brand in two main ways. They will help you to grow a huge following on social media while helping you to generate leads. You can then nurture the leads that you generate from these contests into loyal, long-term clients.

As for the contest, you don’t have to complicate things. You can simply ask your followers to post interesting stories or pictures related to your services or products and tag you. The post that generates the most engagement will be the winner of a special discount or free products.

Simply put, social media contests and competitions will help to boost your reach, grow your leads and help you to land new clients. And, they are inexpensive to launch and run, meaning it’s a win-win scenario for you.

Post Regularly

Posting regularly on social media is extremely important. It will help your skincare business to remain on the top of your prospects’ minds. So, whenever a prospect needs a product or service that you offer, your brand will be the first they will think of, which translates to more leads and sales.

Furthermore, every post that you publish on social media provides an opportunity for your audience to engage with your brand, which can lead to conversions. So, by posting regularly on social media, you will also be boosting your conversion rates.

However, the content that you post on social media also needs to be of high quality, diverse and visually appealing. And, if you are not a professional graphics designer, creating this type of content can be a challenge.

Fortunately, there’s a solution to this challenge, which comes in the form of skincare social media templates. These premade layouts come with both text and graphics, which you can easily edit using Canva. And within a few minutes, you will have ready social media posts.

Encourage Positive Reviews

Positive client recommendations and reviews will help to make your skincare business more trustworthy, thus increasing the chances of people purchasing your products or services.

In fact, recent studies show that around 95% of consumers check reviews before buying a product, 72% won’t make any purchasing decision until they have gone through reviews while the likelihood of a product or service being purchased will increase by about 270% once it gets five reviews.

So, you need to be actively encouraging positive reviews and recommendations on social media to get more clients. And, there are two main ways to go about it.

First, you can simply ask your current clients to post positive reviews on social media, and most of them will be more than happy to do it if they are happy with your service or product.

Second, you can offer an incentive for clients who recommend your business or leave positive feedback on social media. The incentives can include exclusive discounts, exclusive coupons, free e-books or anything else that your audience will deem valuable enough.

Open a Facebook Group

Apart from your Facebook page, you will also need to set up a Facebook page for your skincare business. This will be more of an online forum, where your audience can post questions and share their experiences with your products or services.

You will then be answering the questions posted in the group, responding to feedback, offering tips for product usage or starting discussions, thus helping you to engage your audience in a more meaningful and personal way.

And by doing it consistently, this group will help you to create a sense of community while giving your business a relatable and personal vibe. Eventually, the members will become more emotionally invested in your skincare business, leading to more leads.

Invest in Social Media Ads

Building a large and targeted following on social media will take time. In the meantime, you should consider investing in social media ads. Such ads will help you to reach a wider audience, thus providing an opportunity to generate more leads.

You can use the ads to promote free offers like guides and ebooks while making sure those who get the free offers subscribe to your email list. From there, you can then nurture these subscribers into clients.

In Conclusion

The tips we’ve shared here should help you to grow a huge and loyal following on social media, generate new leads and attract new clients. You can implement them one by one and then stick with those that deliver the highest return on investment.