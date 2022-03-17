Skip Thandai and experiment with these 5 summer coolers this Holi

Year’s most colorful and vibrant festival is forthcoming, and people have already started making gujiya, malpua, and other traditional dishes. Thandai is one of the popular healthiest beverages people like to have on Holi as it keeps up to match the energy level of the festival. Trying a variety of tastier, fresher, and healthier drinks served with traditional dishes would be the cherry on top so why not try something new this Holi to escape the heat and exhaustion of constant singing and dancing.

Let’s serve something different to your friends and family this Holi by adding on new flavors with the color of joy and happiness.

• Rainbow Smoothie

Holi is a festival of colors, so the food and beverages should also be colorful as Holi. Let’s try this brilliant rainbow smoothie with Color Palette, which is not only attractive to look at, but also delicious and pleasurable to drink! A rainbow smoothie is a great way to incorporate different and colorful fruits and veggies together in a single glass. It is an easy-to-make beverage that needs a blender to blend fruit and veggie separately. Pour each layer of the blended item into a glass to give it a rainbow look. Finally, place the glass in the freezer before serving.

• Summer Party Punch

Enjoy the delightful sparkling Summer Punch, prepared with simple and tasty ingredients: fruit-flavored seltzer, pineapple, and orange juice. It’s an easy-to-make inexpensive and delicious drink. The non-alcoholic summer punch is ideal for any occasion. One can also enhance the taste of the party punch with fruit-flavored seltzer or club soda. Try pineapple juice with club soda as it complements each other so well. Finally, garnish the punch with favorite fruits like raspberries, strawberries, and lemons. However, the drink can be substituted by adding a favorite fruit flavor as per one’s taste.

• Tiramisu smoothie

Prepared with pure plant-based ingredients, the smoothie effectively replicates the luscious taste of tiramisu. Try it as a post-Holi celebration smoothie or as a night drink with dessert. One can also have it as a post-workout drink regularly. This blended smoothie has coffee that provides Vitamin B, manganese, and potassium, while cocoa powder provides polyphenol antioxidants. A healthy combination of smoothies may help to balance the gut bacteria while also supporting immune health and brain function.

• Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry limeade is a pleasant summer drink prepared with fresh strawberries, lime juice, and sugar. It’s tangy, sweet, and a very delectable ideal summer beverage for beating the heat. The ingredients used to prepare the mind-blowing drink are Fresh strawberries (frozen will work too), freshly squeezed lime juice, sugar, and Coldwater/club soda/sprite/lemon-lime soda. This drink’s vitamin C offers antioxidant characteristics that can help protect you from infections and diseases like anemia.

• Reishi mushroom tea

Reishi tea is prepared with the reishi mushroom that offers several possible health advantages, including immune system enhancement and cancer prevention. Having it after a hectic day of Holi celebration helps in peaceful sleep at night because of its relaxing effects on mood. There’s also evidence that reishi can aid with sleep cycles by reducing exhaustion and making you feel more rested overall. Reishi mushroom tea is a great drink, one can have to get rid of the tiredness of the entire day.