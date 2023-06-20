Skippi Goes Desi with Launch of Iconic Indian Flavours

20 June 2023: Skippi- India’s 01st ice pops brand recently announced the launch of new Iconic Indian Flavours (Desi flavours) to appeal to the Indian palette. The six iconic desi flavor- Jal Jeera, Kala Khatta, Rose, Aam Panna, Chilli Guava, Imli are now available Exclusively on Skippi’s Website.

To revolutionize the F&B space, Skippi became the first brand from India to start pre-booking for their products. These achievements and the enthusiastic response from customers serve as a testament to Skippi’s ability to deliver exceptional products that meet and exceed customer expectations. Skippi Ice Pops is currently present in over 10,000 outlets pan India. Skippi Ice Pops is committed to innovation and novelty, and with the launch of these new iconic flavours, Skippi aims to become a national brand with a larger distribution network to the smallest towns in India making the best quality Ice Pops accessible to every child or adult craving a frozen treat.