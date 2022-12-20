ŠKODA AUTO India Achieves 2022 Target of 225 Customer Touchpoints

Mumbai, 20 December 2022 – While ŠKODA AUTO India’s INDIA 2.0 project has already seen the introduction of the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA which have grown into well-established products, it is not the end of the company’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. The car manufacturer continues its growth in the form of its network and increasing its customer touchpoints now numbering over 225 across India.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to ŠKODA AUTO India’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. Key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers. Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership and maintenance experience. With lower costs of ownership, industry-leading warranty and maintenance packages, this deeper penetration of our network is all part of our aim at providing our customers a rewarding experience when they own a ŠKODA.”

ŠKODA AUTO India recorded 2022 as its Biggest Year in the country with annual sales crossing 50,000 cars and counting for the year. The company has already doubled its annual sales over 2021 and has India as its third largest market internationally. On its journey of increasing customer touchpoints since the advent of INDIA 2.0, ŠKODA AUTO India stood at 120 such facilities in December 2020, 175 in December 2021, and is now at over 225, with a target to soon touch 250 touchpoints.

These customer touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops among others.

Two months earlier, the ŠKODA KUSHAQ SUV earned a full 5-star safety rating in the most recent Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) crash test. The SLAVIA sedan, introduced in March 2022, has played an important role in reviving the premium mid-size sedan segment in India, which is seeing double-digit growth today. Both cars are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was developed specifically for Indian customers with a focus on lower maintenance costs and upto 95% localisation. These INDIA 2.0 vehicles are now exported to left-hand-drive markets like in the Gulf and are set to enter Vietnam in 2024.