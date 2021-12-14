ŠKODA AUTO India begins production of the New KODIAQ in Aurangabad India

Mumbai, December 14th, 2022: ŠKODA AUTO today announced the start of production for the New KODIAQ at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. First introduced to India and the world in 2017, the KODIAQ’S sales success has fuelled newer features, newer looks, powerful yet efficient engines, and the same levels of customer satisfaction for what remains the Czech carmaker’s first-ever global SUV.

Adding to the ideology of ‘Power should be beautiful’, the KODIAQ has a plethora of design and aerodynamic improvements on the outside and in the cabin. Built on the internationally acclaimed MQB platform, the KODIAQ SUV further builds on its strengths of safety, driving dynamics, comfort, and technology.

Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “The New KODIAQ is part of the overall SUV offensive of the Group in India. With the start of production at our world-class facility in Aurangabad, we add yet another product that provides the Indian customer with the best of technology, safety, and comfort. The New KODIAQ will appeal to the ever-growing tribe of Indian customers looking for a large, luxurious SUV, suited for city and weekend drives. We are confident that the New KODIAQ will set benchmarks in the premium luxury segment and carry forward the momentum of our growth strategy in India”.

Adding to the announcement Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said that “The New KODIAQ is the second SUV to be introduced in India this year by ŠKODA. We believe that the offerings of the New KODIAQ, will lead connoisseurs of design and aesthetics to appreciate the SUV even more. Over the years, the resounding success of the KODIAQ has only fuelled augmentations in line with our ethos that power should be beautiful. The KODIAQ further drives home our vision to provide our customers in India a complete product portfolio”.

Prospective customers can register their interest in the new KODIAQ at their nearest dealerships or through the ŠKODA AUTO India brand website.