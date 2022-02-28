Škoda Auto India Launches The Gorgeous All-New Slavia 1.0 Tsi At An Incredible

Mumbai, February 28, 2022 – ŠKODA AUTO India has today launched the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI sedan starting at an incredible ₹ 10.69 lacs. The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI will be available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at ₹ 15.39 lacs for the fully-loaded Style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will also be available in the SLAVIA 1.0 TSI across all variants offering outstanding value and maintaining ŠKODA’s legacy of providing world-class sedans for over 20 years in India.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We are offering incredible value to our customers with the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI. This premium mid-size sedan has received outstanding feedback for its design since we have showcased the car. Over that, it is powered by an advanced, efficient engine which leads to power and torque. The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI is not only about remarkable value on the price chart. We have also engineered this sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance. It makes the SLAVIA a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new SLAVIA will be a volume drive for us, as we look at significantly growing the ŠKODA brand in India.”

Developed on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform like the KUSHAQ SUV that was launched in 2021, the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The TSI engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

The SLAVIA is a perfect culmination offering varied segment-best features. At 1752 mm, the ŠKODA SLAVIA is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment. At 1507 mm, the SLAVIA is also the tallest in its class. With a wheelbase that stretches to 2651 mm — again, the longest in its segment — the SLAVIA sedan promises utmost head, shoulder and legroom offering capacious accommodation for five adults. The SLAVIA also leads its class in terms of boot space with a capacity of 521 litres. With the rear seats folded this expands to 1050 litres. Besides, with a ground clearance of 179 mm, which is again segment-busting, the SLAVIA easily surmounts the challenges of an Indian road.

The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI comes with a bevy of safety features including up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, an Electronic Differential System for enhanced traction under cornering, and a Multi Collision Brake that prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual, safe manner. Other features like parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill-Hold Control, Cruise Control, auto headlamps and wipers are also available. Enhancing safety for younger passengers are ISOFIX anchors and tether point anchors on the roof for child seats.

The front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents across. The touchscreen has a design element running under it serving two purposes. It is a reflection of the ŠKODA grille outside and also acts as a rest for the wrist making it ergonomic, convenient and safe for the user to operate the touchscreen. Taking centre-stage in the dash is a 25.4 cms (10-inch) advanced touchscreen with the ability to download ŠKODA Play apps, wireless SmartLink and ŠKODA Connect for all infotainment and navigation needs. For the added benefit for the driver, the SLAVIA comes equipped with 20.32cm (8-inch) coloured programmable digital cockpit. For the rear passengers with dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices are available

The SLAVIA 1.0 TSI comes with a 4-year/100,000kms warranty as standard. In addition, customers can choose from various maintenance packages under ŠKODA AUTO India’s ‘Peace of Mind’ programme. The ownership costs are further kept in check with up to 95% localisation ensuring most parts and components are locally made and replacements are affordable and readily available.

The SLAVIA will be available with a variety of colour choices as options: a sedan exclusive of Crystal Blue, the Tornado Red exclusive to India, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.

The ŠKODA SLAVIA will also be available with a 1.5 TSI engine, which makes the sedan a completely different beast. Details of which will be revealed on March 3, 2022.