Škoda Auto India Records Double-Digit Sales Growth In September

Mumbai, October 1, 2022 – On the heels of its Biggest Year in India, ŠKODA AUTO India achieved sales of 3,543 units in September 2022. Compared to the 3,027 cars it sold in September 2021, the Czech-based company with high levels of localization and manufacturing, recorded a 17% rise year-on-year.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We are absolutely delighted to continue the success story of ŠKODA’s Biggest Year in India. This is an excellent result and a great recognition of all the hard work of our team and our dealer partners. The KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the OCTAVIA and SUPERB are leading their respective categories. Our focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing ŠKODA customer touchpoints across India.”

From 175 touchpoints in December 2021, ŠKODA AUTO India has widened its reach to 205+ touchpoints with the aim of hitting 250 by the end of 2022. One key reason for the consistent year-on-year growth for the company is the 95% localization of the MQB-A0-IN platform that the KUSHAQ SUV and the SLAVIA sedans are based on. The local components and local research and development of the products have enabled an ownership cost as low as Rs 0.46 per kilometer, attracting new buyers to the brand and enhancing sales.

Currently, India stands as the third largest market for ŠKODA AUTO globally after Germany and ŠKODA’s home market, the Czech Republic. Through the first three quarters of 2022, the company also comprehensively modernized all its showrooms to fully digitalized ones with interactive features, further enhancing the decision journey and buying experience for customers.