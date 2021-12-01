Škoda Auto India Registers 108% Y-O-Y Growth In Sales

Mumbai – ŠKODA AUTO India has been witnessing a year of growth and has announced a strong 3 digit performance of 108% increase in November 2021 sales, compared to the same period last year. The company sold 2,196 cars in November 2021, compared to 1,056 cars sold in November 2020. Furthermore, the company delivered around 2,300 KUSHAQ’s (retails) to customers in November 2021, and the new midsize SUV has been a true game-changer for the brand in India.

The brand has impressed further in its year of growth and is now present in more than 100 locations with 175 plus touchpoints. It has recently launched additional dealerships in major Indian cities. There has been considerable emphasis on rapidly increasing the brand’s network footprint across India since the adoption of the ‘India 2.0’ strategy, which began with the launch of KUSHAQ.

In continuation of our celebration of 20 Years ŠKODA AUTO in India, with key focus on customer centricity programs. ŠKODA AUTO India has rolled out exclusive service offers at our dealerships for our existing customers.