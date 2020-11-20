Skullcandy Introduces Crusher® Evo: Newest Evolution of Most Popular Franchise

Today, Skullcandy, the original lifestyle audio brand, announced the launch of Crusher® Evo, the newest model in the famous Crusher franchise.

Crusher Evo delivers an unprecedented immersive audio experience — combining two notable audio advancements: an improved version of Skullcandy’s patented Sensory Haptic Bass and Personal Sound from Audiodo™, a progressive audio personalization technology enabled through the Skullcandy App.

The Sensory Haptic Bass feature has long been the defining attribute of the Crusher franchise and is widely recognized as the only audio experience of its kind. New Crusher Evo boasts a further refined version of the hallmark platform with more multi-dimensional haptic vibration patterns across a wider range of bass frequencies.

Commenting on the India launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India – “Skullcandy fans have always loved Crusher because it truly delivers a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience. It allows users to not only listen to their music or movies but actually feel them. Crusher Evo takes that immersion to an even higher level than ever before.”

Together with the Sensory Haptic Bass improvements, Skullcandy has partnered with Sweden-based Audiodo to offer Personal Sound: A groundbreaking capability to tune Crusher Evo to users’ unique hearing profiles.

A Crusher Evo user simply connects the headphones to the Skullcandy App, then takes a quick audio test to determine their unique Personal Sound Profile in both left and right ears. The Audio technology then automatically adjusts the incoming audio levels to optimize the sound of the headphones to each individual user’s profile. The remarkable result is that users typically hear layers and sounds in the audio that was never perceptible to them before.

“We know that everyone’s hearing is different,” says Amlan. “So it’s no surprise that what one person may deem as ‘great sound’ may not be great for someone else. The Personal Sound feature enables everyone to find that ideal balance of audio levels that are matched precisely to them and only to them.”

When the two advancements are combined, Skullcandy fans will enjoy an experience unlike anything else available on the market.

“The result of bringing together our patented Crusher haptics with Personal Sound by Audiodo™ is something that’s pretty mind-blowing the first time you experience it. In testing, we found it really enjoyable to see how surprised people are when they hear and feel what they’ve been missing. There’s just nothing like it,” Amlan concluded.

Of course, Crusher Evo is also designed and engineered with a wide range of features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today’s audio consumer, including:

Long-lasting 40 hours of battery life.

Rapid Charge technology — delivering 4 hours of play on just a 10-minute charge.

A full suite of media controls directly from the headphones. Users can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc) — without ever touching their phone.

Built-in Tile™ finding technology that allows Crusher Evo owners to easily “ring their headphones” to locate them if ever lost.

Flat-folding and a collapsible design for easy portability.

Streetwear-inspired carry case.

Auxiliary cable for non-Bluetooth connectivity (ex: watching or listening to content on aeroplane consoles).

Crusher Evo is available for purchase on Skullcandy. in for Rs.12,999/-.