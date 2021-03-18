Sky Wars Presents 16th Annual Fireworks Championship

Nation’s largest fireworks competition to feature top pyrotechnicians

(St. Louis, Mo., March 18, 2021) Sky Wars—from the creators of the original Pyromania—will hold its 16th annual invitational fireworks championship on Sat., Sept. 25. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is in partnership with the developers of Innsbrook and will be held at 13604 State Highway M in Wright City, Mo.

Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S.

The more than two-hour long fireworks championship will feature invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. Up to 10 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals—or “concerts in the sky”—which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics. Sky Wars will feature The Fireball Dudes, who hold a world record for their signature gasoline fireballs.

There will be a Children’s Festival Area from 2 to 7 p.m., and families are welcome. A wide variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Musical entertainment is by Foreplay from 3 to 7 p.m.

Sky Wars’ nonprofit partners include Concerned Citizens for Animal Care of Warren County and its “Raise the Woof” campaign plus a canned food drive at the show to benefit Operation Food Search and AGAPE.

Tickets range from $30 to $40 per person for general admission and $145 to $160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. Children five and under are free. To purchase tickets or for further information, call (314) 730-0793 or visit Sky Wars.