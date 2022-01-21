Sky Wars Presents 17th Annual Fireworks Championship

Nation’s largest fireworks competition to feature top pyrotechnicians

x

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 20, 2022) Sky Wars will hold its 17th annual invitational fireworks championship on Sat., Sept. 24. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m. The event is in partnership with the developers of Innsbrook and will be held at 13604 State Highway M in Wright City, Mo.

Sky Wars, which is presented by the nonprofit Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, is the nation’s largest fireworks competition and one of the only pyrotechnic competitions in the U.S.

x

The more than two-hour-long fireworks championship will feature invitation-only pyrotechnicians who are among the nation’s top fireworks choreographers. Up to 10 highly skilled teams will create award-winning pyromusicals—or “concerts in the sky”—which combine the artistry of music and pyrotechnics.

Sky Wars will feature The Fireball Dudes, who hold a world record for their signature gasoline fireballs. They will attempt to break another world record at this year’s event.

There will be a Children’s Festival Area from 2 to 7 p.m., and families are welcome. A wide variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. Musical entertainment is by Diamond Empire Band from 3 to 7 p.m.

x

Proceeds from the event will benefit Wags & Whiskers animal shelter and its “Raise the Woof” campaign.

Tickets range from $30 to $50 per person for general admission and $130 to $160 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. Children five and under are free. To purchase tickets or for further information, call (314) 730-0793 or visit Sky Wars.