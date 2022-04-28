Skybags Autumn Collection enables the Solo women travelers to make the most of their Solo Trip

Skybags, the youth bags brand from the house of India’s leading luggage company, V.I.P Industries Limited announced the launch of the Autumn Collection, its latest range of trolley bags. The brand is synonymous with designing trendy, stylish, and youthful luggage for modern-day style-conscious travellers. Launched with an underlying aim to cater to a wider set of audience, the new collection is targeted at the young and urban female solo travellers who are constantly on the move, and desire to make a style statement wherever they go with their luggage.

The best way to explore all your potential strengths and weaknesses in life is to travel alone and find solace in the journey. This new range, through its designs and functionality, aims to aid women in celebrating this solo journey. Designed to funk up travel for the new generation solo travellers, these stylish Skybags are well suited to empower the smart travellers of today, offering the ultimate combination of efficiency, flexibility, and security. The collections blend of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal makes it a perfect travel companion for the sophisticated modern globetrotter.

The range is made of 100% polycarbonate, making it not only lightweight, but sturdy & durable. The trolleys have smooth dual wheel spinners which makes it convenient to carry around and is easily manoeuvrable. The Skybags Autumn range also comes equipped with a secure TSA lock and an anti-theft zipper for added security. The new range will be available in cabin, medium and large sizes and its exclusive colour palettes like Rose Smoke and Gardenia will truly exhibit the travellers’ style. Skybags Autumn collection is available at an attractive price range of INR. 5250/- for cabin size and onwards. It will be sold all exclusive VIP retails stores, large format stores and leading multi-brand outlets across the country.

Speaking about the new launch, Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited says, “Solo traveling is a liberating experience and people find solace in their solo journey. The modern-day generation is much more mature than the previous cohorts & hence are likely to explore solo traveling with millennial women showing an increased keenness in independently exploring the world. This materializing trend of solo female travel has increased 6-fold during the 4 years preceding the onset of the pandemic and we expect it to recover to 2019 levels by the end of 2022. A preferred trend in the West, solo travel is now gradually picking pace in India, and this calls for functional and design-high luggage that is an extension of one’s personality. Autumn Collection is aimed at those solo travellers who like to make a style statement wherever they go. While our collection offers world-class functional features, it also lends vibrant and unique design that adds an edge to the globetrotter’s personality.”