Skybags Unveils 2022 backpack collection with an edgy new campaign #BackToCool

India, July 2022: Skybags, the youth-centred brand from the illustrious house of VIP Industries, is all set to help the nation’s Gen Z celebrate a stylish return to normalcy with the launch of its bold new #BackToCool campaign. Introduced just as its audience goes back to regular events in-person after two years, the campaign highlights the excitement of returning to normal life and creatively unveils the stylish 2022 Skybags Backpack Collection.

Capturing the thrill of finally going back to normal life after the pandemic, the chic new #BackToCool campaign highlights how Skybags’ backpacks are synonymous with style among the discerning Gen Z. Shot in a vibrant, colourful and edgy style, the commercial features all the exciting aspects of this special time- reuniting with friends in real time, playing team sports together, partying and socialising with the squad, and celebrating together in-person after a long hiatus- all while sporting the contemporary backpacks from Skybags’ latest collection.

This campaign aptly showcases Gen Z as they truly are- bold, vivacious and always on the move! The audacious new video also demonstrates how perfectly Skybags backpacks fit into their lives and focuses on riveting features that the brand offers such as built-to-last straps, premium back support with air mesh, rain covers and a 12-month international warranty. Complete with a young cast and hip music, the campaign aims to celebrate people’s desire to get back to normal life with a bang and will resonate with Gen Z audiences as they return to life as it was before the pandemic.

For over 50 years, VIP has revolutionised the luggage category with continuous product innovations, adherence to quality and international aesthetics. Their youth-focused brand Skybags is a pioneer in the Indian market, offering distinctive designs, innovative features and appealing aesthetics for younger audiences. Building upon the success of their previous campaigns, the brand has raised the bar with the #BackToCool campaign by combining the joie de vivre of Gen Z with the effortless style of Skybags.

Backpacks are quickly becoming an essential fashion accessory for youngsters across India. Cognizant of this need, Skybags’ latest collection boasts of an exciting range of cool backpacks, trendy laptop backpacks and stylish rucksacks. With new price points and new categories like PU backpacks, biking backpacks and daypacks, Skybags’ 2022 collection has something stylish to cater to every need.