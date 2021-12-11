Skye Air Mobility to showcase its expertise at the Drone Festival, Dharamshala

-To demonstrate autonomous BVLOS flights carrying critical healthcare supplies such as vaccines, medicines, and blood packets on 14th Dec

New Delhi, 11th December 2021: Skye Air Mobility, a Delivery by Drones Logistics company from Delhi is participating in the Drone Festival at Dharamshala on 14 Dec 2021.

Having completed 750 plus successful autonomous BVLOS flights delivering vaccines, food and groceries in the last two months, Skye Air will showcase its capability and products at the event, where the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jai Ram Thakur along with the Hon’ble Technical Education Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Ram Lal Markanda will grace the event.

Skye Air will demonstrate an autonomous BVLOS flight from SAI Sports Ground to Medical College Hospital covering a distance of nearly 12 km (aerial) in Himachal Pradesh. The flights will be carrying vaccines and medicines by its customized small category drone named Skye Ship One.

Commenting on participating in the upcoming Festival, Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-founder Skye Air said, “We are happy to showcase our expertise at the Drone Festival, Dharamshala. The aim of this participation is to showcase the efficiency of drones, as to how life-saving medical items such as blood, vaccines, and medicines can be delivered more rapidly compared to by road. By participating in events like these we want to show to the nation how this technology will soon be a game-changer.”

Further giving a sneak peek on the autonomous BVLOS flight, Swapnik Jakkampudi, said, “The flights, equipped with consignments of vaccine and other medical supplies will cover an aerial distance of 12 Kms.

Recently Skye Air made headlines with its participation in the Telangana’s Medicine from the Sky project. It successfully conducted 175 BVLOS flights of critical healthcare supplies such as vaccines, medicines, and blood via drones within 21 days. The trials had witnessed several autonomous long-range flights by Skye Air.