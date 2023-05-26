Skyview by Empyrean announces exciting new offers as part of its latest #SummerAtSkyview campaign

New Delhi: May 26, 2023: Come June and travellers can escape from the sweltering summer heat by heading straight to the ultimate holiday destination —Skyview by Empyrean in Patnitop, Jammu. The 22-acre property that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature and luxury, has announced its latest #SummerAtSkyview campaign offering a host of exciting and irresistible activities the entire month of June!

Skyview by Empyrean’s summer party includes combo offers featuring the renowned Skyview Gondola — one of the highest CEN-certified gondolas in Asia covering a scenic 2.8 km distance in a mere 10 minutes. Known for its breathtaking views and world-class amenities, Skyview by Empyrean is located at Sanget Valley-Patnitop, Jammu, which is just an hour’s drive away from the famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple at Katra.

For all mango lovers, the king of fruits takes centre stage at Skyview by Empyrean’s Banana Leaf restaurant. The property’s talented in-house F&B team will present a delectable range of mango-inspired dishes like Grilled Chicken and Cottage Cheese with Mango Skewers, mouth-watering desserts like the traditional Dogri speciality Mango Ambal and refreshing coolers like Aam Ras and Mango Margarita.

Prepare to be mesmerized as you glide through majestic mountains, verdant valleys, meandering streams, and tranquil lakes that will leave you in awe and craving for more.

More on the Offers:

Fly & Eat Offer

Enjoy a thrilling ropeway ride followed by a sumptuous fixed veg or non-veg meal

Fly & Bite Offer

Glide over Jammu’s picturesque landscape on the Skyview ropeway after which, you can treat yourself to the Chef’s Choice of snack paired with a refreshing soft beverage, tea, or coffee.

Ropeway & Activity Combo

Experience the rush of adrenalin and the thrill of adventure with this combo package that includes a ropeway ride, gliding down the Magic Carpet, Tube Sledging, and flying across the zig-zag Zipline.

Adventure Combo

As part of this action-packed combo, you can enjoy a thrilling 3 km ATV ride, test your precision with archery, glide down the Magic Carpet, go Tubing Sledge or zip through the Zipline.

“We all know that the heat across the plains is unbearable during June. Our #SummerAtSkyview campaign offers guests the perfect summer getaway during the hottest month of June. Guests can come to visit us and partake in the several adventure activities and culinary treats, they can chill and soak in the breathtaking views visible from every part of our property and enjoy the pleasant weather, as they make the memories of a lifetime here,” said Owain Altaf Syed, Director, FIL Industries Private Limited.

To reserve your place and elevate your summer experience at Skyview by Empyrean, please log on to: www.skyviewbyempyrean.com