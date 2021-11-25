SKYWAYS appointed Captain Raj K. Malik as Chief Relationship Officer to strengthen its group business globally

New Delhi: Skyways, a prominent leader in the supply chain management ecosystem, today announced that Captain Raj K. Malik has joined them as “ Chief Relationship Officer (CRO)”.

Capt. Malik is a graduate from the university of Rohtak and MBA in HR from Delhi. Capt. Malik has 39 years of work experience, of which he has spent more than 32 years in the Civil aviation sector. Over the years he has been through various training spanning security, safety, personnel Management, Vigilance, Fraud management, etc. He was a part of the Indian Army from 1982 to 1989. Moving on from the army in 1989, he worked for ‘ Airports Authority of India’ as an Executive Director (Security/Admin/HR) till he retired in July 2021. At the AAI, he was responsible for activities relating to Admin / HR, Corporate Communications and law Department. He was also nominated by AAI as Vice President of Sports Control Board – the Apex Body responsible to promote sports activities.

At Skyways, Capt. Malik will be a part of the Management and will have a diverse role of spreading into Business Development, Operations, Accounting, HR, etc. He would work on enhancing the Group’s relationship across Customers, Carriers, Government agencies and other industry stakeholders.

“The Group is in its next phase of growth now. The ‘Skyways 2.0’ is about enhancing our reach to a bigger customer base. Relationship with all our associates, partners and government will be key to get to our goals under this phase. Captain Malik will certainly add huge value to our future Vision. His experience and knowledge will benefit our entire ecosystem” said Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director Skyways Group.

As part of the announcement, Capt. Malik shared his roadmap for the most progressive supply chain management company and said “ I am very excited to be joining the Skyways team. I believe Skyways has a great business model, talented and dynamic management team, leading by example and that uniquely positions itself to capitalize on the changing supply chain business environment. As the industry evolves through restructuring , consolidation and technology migrations, I believe Skyways, in accordance with the vision and mission of the company, is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of services to help carriers efficiently manage their networks and maximize their budgets.