SkyWheel Myrtle Beach Announces Revamp for 10th Birthday

Myrtle Beach, SC : SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach announced plans today that the iconic attraction will undergo a major makeover beginning January 14, 2021 to celebrate their upcoming 10th birthday. The SkyWheel will be partially dismantled for a short time to install exciting new improvements to the wheel including a dynamic, state-of-the-art lighting system.

“This project has been discussed for a few years now, but we were waiting for the right time,” said Angie Goeppinger, General Manager for SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach. “Our crew is excited to get these significant upgrades underway to relaunch what we are confident will be the ultimate upgraded experience for our guests as we embark on celebrating our 10th birthday.”

SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach will operate at normal business hours until January 13, 2021, after that, the SkyWheel® maintenance crew will begin removing gondolas in anticipation for the overhaul. The wheel structure and both the interiors and exteriors of the 42 gondolas will be totally refurbished and refreshed. Most noteworthy will be an all new state-of-the-art lighting system, allowing for more dynamic light shows. “We are thrilled to announce this new project to the public,” Goeppinger stated. “We believe our guests will be delighted by the changes and our new vibrant lighting features.”

SkyWheel® Myrtle Beach will announce the official reopening date in early Spring as its 10th birthday celebration plans take shape.