SLCM records an impressive 42% Revenue Growth in FY 2022-23

Mumbai, June 22, 2023: An exceptional financial performance for the fiscal years 2022–23 has been reported by SLCM, a multinational post-harvest Agri-Logistics corporation. From Rs. 1720 Cr to Rs. 2448 Cr, the company’s Gross income surged by an astounding 42%. A remarkable 405% growth rate was seen in its EBITDA and 216% in its PBT. Thanks to this tremendous success, the company is now well-positioned to see another 300% growth by the end of FY 2023–24, with an anticipated Profit of Rs. 17 Cr.

The company’s diverse verticals, which offer solutions and strength to the agriculture business, have contributed to this. Kissandhan SLCM’s WOS has been setting new standards for the industry within the NBFC sector with each passing day. One of the numerous industrial firsts is the lending of Rs. 87 CR to more than 20,000 Female Entrepreneurs, which is a big step towards gender equality. The improvement of the farmers has received the majority of the attention of the group, which has been achieved by bolstering their operations and expanding their service area by taking in an increasing number of FPO’s in over 13 states and having an impact on 60,000 farmers’ lives.

The Groups unwavering commitment to providing superior risk management solutions via its ground-breaking Patented Process Management system, Agri Reach, is responsible for this stellar growth. Agri Reach’s newly introduced feature of AI Quality Check which was launched in October 2022 has in this short period evaluated the Quality of over 70 commodities with more than 80,000 unique inspections covering 3.44 Million Metric Tonnes. This App has revolutionized the agricultural sector by generating crop Quality reports in about 15 seconds with no fidelity concerns, allowing farmers to make decisions with ease.