Slotegrator opens 2023 at SiGMA Africa in January

The Slotegrator team is participating in SiGMA Africa 2023, where the company will present innovative solutions and share its vision for the development of the industry at booth BR18.

SiGMA Africa, one of the iGaming industry’s most exciting events, is set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya on 16-19 January 2023. Slotegrator, a software developer and aggregator for online casinos and sportsbooks, will participate in the event and invite partners and guests to booth number BR18.

“We look forward to meeting our partners and customers and talking with new industry colleagues. The new year has begun and it’s the right time to share thoughts about future opportunities, trends, and perspectives,” says Dmytro Kryvorchuk, Sales Team Lead at Slotegrator.

Slotegrator will also be presenting new products and solutions. In 2022, the company introduced a new multifunctional turnkey solution for online casinos which has already proven its efficiency in Europe, and the time has come to bring it to Africa.

Another product that has stayed in high demand for several years is Telegram Casino, a solution that will be popular in 2023 as well. Telegram Casino, an alternative frontend to the classic platform, is integrated with one of the most wide-spread mobile messengers in the world. This trending tool is a highly effective means of reaching a new niche of players.

Africa is home to a number of fast-growing and dynamic markets; their potential is largely driven by a massive appetite for sports betting. SiGMA Africa is a chance for the gambling community to meet and exchange ideas regarding the region’s payment methods, current and future gaming trends, players preferences, bonuses, and other important issues.

The Slotegrator team invites everyone to join them and discuss plans for 2023 at the opening event of the year. Slotegrator’s location at SiGMA Africa is booth number BR18.