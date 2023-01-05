Slyce Pizza Launches in Delhi NCR for the first time- Be ready

The crispy base, cheesy top, and spicy taste all in a single dish, the hot pizza in hand, is the best feeling in the world. Always ready for a slice of pizza anytime in the day. Those healthy and delicious tomatoes, cheese, herbs, and toppings make it even tastier. And if it’s made by the best in the world then there is no way of questioning.

Introducing breakthrough pizzas from the makers of “Louis Burger”- Slyce Pizza launching for the first time in Delhi NCR. They are opening at Sohna Road, Dlf Phase 3, Saket, Rajouri Garden, and Sector 4 Noida. It’s time for the Delhites to experience love in every bite.

Pizza makes the world go round, literally and figuratively, the team at Massive Restaurants has conceptualized, researched, and worked on these masterpieces for over 2 years to perfect the craft of making it your go-to Pizza.

The ingredients chosen are from far and wide, locally and globally, giving you the perfect harmony of flavors and ensuring a party for your taste buds each time you bite into a Slyce pizza.

The boxes are vented and are specially designed to offer a restaurant-level pizza experience at home. Each pizza they make has a secret blend of three different kinds of cheese in a very specific ratio creating a unique flavor profile.

Now pizza lovers have options to choose from 2 special crust options – Ultra Thin Crust and the Signature Slyce crust, available in small, medium, and large options. To make every pizza bespoke to your palate, the brand has curated a range of 6 exclusive complimentary condiments served along with each and every Slyce pizza – Pepperoncini, Hot Red Paprika, Toum Sauce, Jalapeno Mayo, Oregano, and Chilli Flakes.

The menu boasts of a “Truffle Tart”, the signature white pizza with shaved truffles and parmesan Reggiano. Headlining the mix is the “Avocado Green Out ” with Hass avocados, sun-dried tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, parmesan, and gomae sauce. Meat Lovers can try the “Hot Link Pepperoni”, a Slyce Signature Pepperoni pizza with jalapenos, green chili, Sicilian tomato sauce & cheese, or the “Chicken Karaage” with Japanese fried chicken, san Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and paprika. Bacon lovers can opt. for the “Bacon and Egg” with egg yolk, cream, parmesan cheese, freshly ground peppercorns, parsley, and rock salt. The Limited Edition offers 3 unique pizzas in Ultra-Thin crust options. Experience ultra-luxe with Truffle & Gold! Pick the “Truffle & Gold” with fresh Mozzarella, sharp cheddar, truffle shaving, white truffle oil, and gold leaf. Seafood lovers can opt for the “The Lobster white top” with butter-poached lobster & prawns Bianco, Truffle Oil & Gold Leaf.

According to the founder and managing director, Zorawar Kalra, ‘’We have spent two years working on this brand and it’s been a terrific creative journey for us. The simple philosophy of Slyce is to provide a gourmet pizza experience to your home. Every ingredient has been painstakingly selected after months of detailed trials and travel analysis. The result of all of this is, I believe, a no-compromise pizza served hot and fresh to you in the comfort of your home with quality that makes you feel you are having it in a gourmet restaurant. We love pizzas and that has been the driving force behind this brand’’.

Massive Restaurants and Zorawar Kalra bring SLYCE PIZZA to the virtual restaurant world offering you yet another unforgettable gourmet experience with every bite.