Smaaash hosts Smile Foundation kids with Actor Manish Paul as he celebrates his birthday

India’s acclaimed gaming and entertainment center, Smaaash, hosted kids from Smile Foundation along with ace actor Manish Paul who spent his afternoon playing with the kids and entertaining them. Smaaash took great pleasure by hosting gaming and lunch for 40 children from Smile Foundation along with a fun filled session with the multitalented television anchor Manish, who celebrated his birthday with Smile Foundation kids at Smaaash.

The kids had a joyous time indulging in various fun activities and playing games like bowling, go karting, cricket, the newly launched trampoline and various other arcade games.

The delectable lunch was followed by a cake cutting and a photo session with versatile actor Manish Paul who made the children unwind to their fullest.

Smaaash takes great pleasure in appreciating Smile Foundations commendable efforts and selfless work towards the betterment and future of these underprivileged children.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Abhishek Agarwal, Head of Marketing said, “At Smaaash we believe, it is all about making a difference in someone else’s life and bringing a smile on their face. Our collaboration with Smile Foundation is one such effort towards bringing smile and joy to the underprivileged kids by giving them a splendid time at Smaaash which they can cherish for the rest of their lives. It is our privilege to be a part of this association. And having a presence of a great talented actor, Manish Paul truly brings in an extra topping on the cake.”

“We are happy that Smaaash has given our children a window to a world they don’t always get to see in their usually very ordinary lifestyles. We believe that it is important to recognize the importance of equipping every child with a strong learning foundation to help them cope well with future and manage families and communities around them,” said Santanu Mishra, co-founder and executive trustee at Smile Foundation.

“All our programmes within Smile Foundation are designed with the aim of empowering children and youth with strong education, good health, overall confidence and personality development to make them self sustainable and complete leaders for tomorrow. The idea is to ensure access to quality early childhood development programmes to prepare them for bigger life goals,” he said.