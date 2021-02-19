Smaart Eats LLP launched amidst glitz, glamour and all things sustainable!

A buzzing mid-week evening at Soho House in Juhu witnessed the launch of Smaart Eats LLP amidst the presence of socialites, digital influencers, hospitality professionals & media. The Company unveiled 3 Brands under their portfolio – Smaart Blooming Teas, Exotic Blooming Teas & Smaart Rice Straws. Present on the occasion were Smaart Eats Co-founders Vishal Laddha and Dhiraj Baid along with Managing Partner – Avi Mittal, Smaart Eats Singapore’s Himanshu Bakhada and Neelima Choudhary, the brainchild behind Exotic Blooming Teas. The evening saw guests try different types of teas, honey’s and various sustainable products that were launched. Guests were seen interacting and knowing more on the plans of Smaart Eats in India.

Commenting on the occasion Vishal Laddha, Co-Founder, Partner and CEO, Smaart Eats, said, “At Smaart Eats, we want to focus on all things sustainable. We’ve begun our journey with a range of teas and rice straws and it’s only going to grow from here. The exotic tea segment in India is still in its nascent stage, with very few people wanting to experiment with different flavors. We wanted to tap this segment and offer some internationally celebrated flavors that are refreshing and super-tasty. At the same time, our focus is on rice straws too since the F&B sector is slowly and steadily shifting towards sustainable practices.”

Co-founder – Dhiraj Baid further added, “We wish to become a known brand in the exotic tea segment & straws segment. Our brands are offering a wide collection of completely different tea flavors to suit different and sophisticated palettes. We are looking forward to a great response from Indian customers and make their tea-related experiences luxurious and extra-ordinary. We’re equally bullish on the straws segment too.”

Managing Partner – Avi Mittal mentioned, “Rice Straws is one of the 1st Branded straws in the market. The response to our products has been phenomenal. Rice straws have received and overwhelming response from the Hospitality sector and we have a good line up of prestigious chains waiting to make the switch to these sustainable straws. We have a capacity of producing 6 million straws every month and are sure to cater to the growing F&B sector in India and overseas”.

Neelima Choudhary of Exotic Blooming Teas was seen interacting with guests and briefing them on different types of teas and their properties.