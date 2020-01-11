Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) – Swavalampan Mela”

SIDBI, under its Vision 2.0, has launched ‘Mission Swavalamban’ which aims to spread entrepreneurship culture in the country. The main objectives of Mission Swavalamban are:

to turn youth from “Job seekers” to “Job creators”, to restrict rural migration to urban areas and to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Under the mission, SIDBI is organizing “SWAVALAMBAN MELA” at various locations across the country with an objective to provide a platform to Micro Enterprises & small Artisans to showcase their products and to help these entrepreneurs in getting exposure, accessing and understanding of markets. The mela aims at sowing the seeds of entrepreneurship amongst the micro enterprises at the bottom of the pyramid by enabling them to become self-employed and also provide employment for others thereby enabling better livelihood at the grassroots level.

SIDBI firmly believes that, micro and small enterprises have the capability to generate income and employment in their vicinity. The mela provides a window to enable the self-employed women, micro enterprises and artisans to sell their quality products directly to customers.

In this regard, SIDBI is organizing an exhibition for 5 days from January 09, 2020 to January 13, 2020 at Kamadhenu Kalyana Mahal, Mylapore, Chennai, which provides platform to 54 micro enterprises to showcase their products and directly sell the products to their clients. SIDBI plans to select the top 5 participants of the exhibition based on pre-fixed criteria & sales made during the exhibition and subsequently help them to upscale their existing businesses. The above exhibition is being organized under the stewardship of Smt. Krishna Radhakrishnan, President, WEWA (Women Entrepreneurs Welfare Association).

Shri Hans Raj Verma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department was the Chief Guest for the programme and Dr. (Smt) M. Aarthi, IAS, MD, TIIC was the guest of honour. Smt. Chitra Alai, GM and Shri Satyaki Rastogi, GM were present from SIDBI along with their organising team.