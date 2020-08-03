Smart business ideas to start at university

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/wD1LRb9OeEo

College years are the best time to make the first steps in business. Unlimited enthusiasm, a bunch of creative ideas, endless desire to move forward help you to overcome all the issues. On the other hand, young people often lack experience and financial resources.

Dreaming about private business, students imagine mega-profits and flexible working hours. Yet the truth is you never have any guarantees of success. Get ready to face the risks and learn to cope with problems wisely.

And for now, check out some variants where you can start as a student, since it all begins with a promising idea.

#1 Blogging and social media promotion

You can promote goods and services on social media or blogs. Become a brand advocate or an influencer if you are a popular student with a high number of subscribers. This endeavor can eventually grow into a big online marketing business.

#2 Teaching career

Apparently, without an academic bachelor’s degree, you cannot work at school or university. But what about establishing alternative courses in the sphere of your interest? Try yourself as an English teacher for foreigners, help schoolchildren to cope with assignments, offer college paper edit services, etc. It is a good idea to post lessons on Youtube or come up with online courses.

#3 Mini green farm

Modern technologies enable people to grow greens even in small premises. Start with a hydroponic mini garden. Ecological products are in demand today, so soon you will succeed and develop your company.

#4 3D Printing

If you are a tech guy, rent or buy a 3D printer. You can create exclusive stuff, starting from a phone holder to car parts.

#5 Handmade

Unique jewelry, clothes, toys are sold well on Etsy. People like to order things made with love and soul, and they are ready to pay much for handmade masterpieces.

Business essay as the first step to your entrepreneurial career

Professors often give students an assignment to write about business. It is a good opportunity to reflect on entrepreneurship issues. College papers can be devoted to the latest trends in the business world, potential pitfalls for entrepreneurs, analysis of

studies by trade experts, etc.

The main point about starting a business during the college years is to avoid financial risks. Youthful high spirits often make students participate in questionable projects and hope for fast profits. In most cases, it is the wrong strategy. Do not take too many credits and try to work with what you have. Only sensible and well-considered decisions will guide you to success.