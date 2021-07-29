Smart City celebrates World Conservation Day

Mohali: World Nature Conservation Day was celebrated at residential project Smart City situated on NH 205A.The staff at Smart City planted herbs and trees. During this, people actively participated in the program and took an oath to make people aware of protecting the environment. A large section of volunteers involved in the plantation activity strongly believes that conserving natural resources is the need of the hour.

It is high time mankind starts diverting their time, energy, and resources towards this cause. To promote the message of a greener environment, Smart City has been designed in a manner that boasts green spaces. Apart from this, the project offers seamless connectivity to prime locations like Zirakpur connected with Patiala Highway on one side and Mohali IT City on the other side with Chandigarh. Important social structures like hospitals, IT offices, and universities are in close proximity to this project. The project offers both residential and commercial avenues.