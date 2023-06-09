Smart City Indore with Pataa App Announces Indore India’s First Digital Address city with over 5 lakh digital addresses

Pataa, an Indore-based digital addressing platform, has recently announced Smart City Indore as India’s First Digital Address City with over 5 lac Pataa digital addresses in association with Smart City Council and IMC Indore. This official declaration was made in the presence of Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Dr. Nishant Khare, Usha, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh IAS, and IDA CEO Jaypal Singh Chawda at the “Indore Gaurav Diwas” event. All government entities in Indore, emergency services including police, and necessary services like E-KYC and banking geotagging will now use the Pataa app.

Finding an address in India is challenging since a pincode only covers an average area of 179 sq km. In order to resolve the nation’s addressing challenge and address the country’s addressing issue, Pataa and the Indore administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October 2022, and Indore now officially becomes the first digital address city in India. Now, all government organizations and Indore 311 emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance, will use the Pataa application.

In attendance at the event, expressed. “It is a proud occasion that Indore has reached over 5 lakh digital addresses. Accordingly, Indore is creating history by becoming the first digitally addressed city in India. Every year, almost 75,000 crore is spent owing Mr. Shankar Lalwani, an esteemed Member of Parliament, to the problem of unstructured addressing systems, which is a huge loss to the country. Rajat and his team chose our capital since Indore is a city that accomplishes its goals by putting them into action. Furthermore, we appreciate Rajat and his team for making Indore stand out all across the country. There is no doubt in my mind that following Madhya Pradesh’s lead, Pataa will continue to be at the forefront of the nation’s digital transition.” Expressing his gratitude to the Indian government and Pataa’s team, Mr. Rajat Jain, the co-founder of Pataa, stated, “Four months ago, we embarked on this initiative with Smart City and Madhya Pradesh to establish Indore as the first digital address city in the country. Today, we proudly announce that Indore has successfully achieved this milestone and stands as India’s premier digital address city. Every institution, including emergency services and fire stations, can now be linked to the app. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and Minister of IT, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnav, who came up with the mandate to strengthen India, which has resulted in 5 lac Pataa addresses.

With Pataa, we are overcoming our nation’s major challenge of unstructured addressing. Pataa is bringing out new digital solutions for the country in stages as it transitions to digital addressing. Residents will be able to easily locate their homes and businesses, and emergency services will be able to respond more promptly and efficiently. The method will also increase the accuracy of mail and package delivery, lowering the frequency of lost or misdelivered items.” Mr. Jain added

With the address app, one can drop a pin on one’s door with an accuracy of up to 3 meters, change your long address into a short personal code like ^JAIN73, ^KUMAR100, or ^SINGH221, and share it without any hassle. Also, the service providers will benefit from Pataa’s unique offerings like short codes, recorded voice directions, photos, extensions, etc. By saving the logistics and delivery companies from driving around in circles, the Pataa app helps them save on fuel costs and also allows them to make better use of their time.