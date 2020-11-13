Smart Sight Innovation Launches Smartphone App Development for Parking

Thane: Thane based smartphone app development company has come up with smartphone app development for parking to help companies provide convenience to the users on finding an appropriate parking spot in no time. The app’s main aim is to allow drivers to reserve space for their vehicles in advance, avoid traffic jams, and make online payments with the app.

On the occasion of the launch of smartphone app development for parking, Mr. Jayaram Bhatt, CEO of Smart sight innovations, said, “Searching for space for parking has always been a matter of concern for drivers. They have to spend hours searching for free parking spots, but due to the unavailability of free space, they need to park their vehicles far away from the desired location. We have launched smartphone app development for parking to help drivers to book car parking space in advance. We offer several features on our car parking application and offer several benefits and ways to generate revenue from it.”

Car parking application launched by Smart Sight innovations offers rate card, vehicle tracking, push notifications, nearby place suggestions for parking, heat map, tagging of car location, in-app communication, and multilingual support.

Smart sight innovations are one of the best smartphone app development companies in India.

