SMARTRON EDS partners with HITAM, for a seamless student transition from academics to career!

nurturing students with competencies to excel, has signed an MoU with SMARTRON EDS – an initiative on a critical mission of “aggregation” and “acceleration” of innovation on the back of the IoT wave; to groom and sharpen the skills of students to be Industry ready, today. This understanding will leverage the niche expertise of both the partners to build a robust mechanism for seamless transition of students from academics to career.

The MoU will ensure the building of a scientific temper and critical analytical prowess among budding graduates from HITAM, who can take on leadership roles and be harbingers of emerging technologies the industry will witness through technological up-gradation, innovation and increased efficiencies.

As part of the agreement, SMARTRON EDS will facilitate effective utilization of the intellectual capabilities of the faculty at HITAM, by streamlining and developing suitable teaching and training protocols and align them to be in sync with the needs of the new age industry.

HITAM is setting out on an ambitious plan to bridge the skill gap of students and equip them to be adept with the emerging technologies. Our endeavour through this partnership is to make the students industry-ready and are productive from day one, says Mr. Vinod Ahuja, Head of Center of Excellence, IoT, HITAM.

As per the MoU, SMARTRON EDS will lay special emphasis on developing initiatives to strengthen the areas of knowledge transfer sessions, placements, internships, guest lectures and industrial visits. It will provide opportunities for students to access its state-of-the-art Labs, workshops, industrial sites, for hands-on training and firsthand industry exposure, in accordance with the National Occupational Standards.

The industrial training and exposure students gain through this association will enormously enhance their confidence levels and prepare them to take on the real-world challenges with amazing ease. Overall, the initiative is expected to ensure a smooth transition for students, from academic to working career, says Dr. Arvind S, Dean-Academics, HITAM.