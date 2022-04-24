Smartworld Developers organizes a unique ‘Queens Drive’ in collaboration with BBT to empower women to chase their dreams

Gurgaon, April 24, 2022: Gurugram saw a one-of-its-kind all-women’s super-car rally, aptly called Queens Drive. The unique Queens Drive was organized by Smartworld Developers in association with BBT (Big Boy Toyz). Queens Drive saw women drive automotive luxury marvels like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, Audi, BMW, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and more. Each of these vehicles was driven by a woman. Co-Founder of Smartworld, Mrs. Aishwarya Bansal, and Mrs. Ritika Jain Ahuja, Founder of Queens Drive drove a Bentley GT Continental.

The Super Car Queens Drive was flagged off amidst fanfare with many automotive aficionados and curious watchers watching with awe as women accelerated from Smartworld Sales Gallery at Sector 62, Gurgaon, and proceeded towards Golf Course Road passing by Landmark coveted addresses, the scenic Gwal Pahadi Road before returning to the Gallery after an exhilarating drive. Each of these supercars was a spectacle to see. Over 100 women from Delhi NCR participated in this one of its kind car rallies.

Smartworld’s ‘Queens Drive’ initiative was organised in partnership with BBT. The event saw many a collaboration and coming together of many empowered women with a common objective of empowering and enriching the lives of more women.

Talking about the initiative, Mrs. Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smartworld Developers said, “Driving a car symbolizes freedom and courage to take risks afterall cars are not only toys for men. Smartworld Developers believes in empowering women to chase their dreams and giving them wings to achieve them. Each one of the women participating in the Queen’s Drive is a strong, self fuelled, and successful woman who believes in going that extra mile to help young women by igniting the spark of self-confidence, esteem and opportunity to lead a life they look up to and aspire. ”

A Harvard graduate, Aishwarya Bansal co-founded Smartworld Developers, aligned with her pioneering vision to deliver unparalleled excellence in the real estate sector. She is one of India’s youngest and most enterprising Co-founders in the real estate domain.

Queens Drive Club is India’s first all-women supercar club, recently launched by Ritika Jatin Ahuja – Founder of the Queens Drive Club and COO of BBT. The Queen’s Drive concluded at Smartworld Developers Sales Gallery at Sector 62 Gurgaon.

The women took the opportunity to see the Smartworld Concept Apartment. “The design and concept are truly wonderful. I loved the idea of My Spaces said, Ms. Kunj Yadav. Adding her opinion Ms. Shreya Ghodawat said “ The homes are beautiful, stylish, and compact. The added My Space and Terrace add so much in today’s times and are so needed.”

The car rally was followed by a host of engaging activities at the Gallery. including tarot card reading, coffee cup reader, and some reflexology. The car rally concluded with a gourmet brunch attended by the crème de la crème of Delhi NCR.