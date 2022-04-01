Smartworld Developers Pvt Ltd Is Now a Great Place to Work-Certified™

Gurgaon, April 01st, 2022 – Smartworld Developers have recently been Great Place to Work®-Certified in India from March 2022 to March 2023. The Great Place to Work certification has been granted based on the company’s favourable workplace policies and practices, which underscores Smartworld Developers’ commitment to fostering a positive work environment conducive to employee satisfaction and happiness. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Smartworld is a debutant real estate developer that disrupted the residential real estate segment with its maiden projects located at Gurgaon.

Smartworld has created an open culture for its employees. The flat decision-making structure ensures that the organisation’s vision and purpose are clearly communicated to every employee. There is a regular interaction between the management and the team, thus creating two-way communication. At Smartworld, cross-functional teams are created to ensure goal achievement by collaboration rather than competition for resources. A well-defined ongoing feedback mechanism ensures non-deviation from business direction and keeps the employees motivated.

Integral to the value system, the company believes in equal opportunity for all, by fostering an environment wherein, both genders have an equal opportunity to grow. Whether it is remuneration or responsibility, we have a culture and mindset that is based on merit and gender agnostic.

What truly differentiates Smartworld is a robust reward and recognition programme to ensure the successful implementation of the goals at the individual, team, and business levels.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Speaking on this achievement, Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers, stated, “We are honoured and thrilled to be. The Great Place to Work certification demonstrates our commitment to supporting our workforce and acknowledges our dynamic human capital. Our employees are at the heart of our organization’s culture & value system and we attribute our success to them”

Mr Singhal further added, “It’s a privilege for, and we’ll continue to nurture a conducive working environment that allows our employees to grow and learn so that they can thrive professionally as well as personally.”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work For All and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

