SMBs and SMEs are Turning to Online Platforms for their Hiring Needs

India, 22nd April 2023 – WorkIndia, the leading online job portal has witnessed a sharp increase in SMBs and SMEs participation on their platform. They have reached a milestone of 1.7 million SMBs and SMEs, out of which 70% are first-time digital users. This accomplishment is a testament to WorkIndia’s commitment to empowering SMBs while strengthening the Indian economy.

​​The rise in SMBs sign-ups on WorkIndia indicates that quick hiring and an efficient process is the need of the hour of the industry. WorkIndia pioneered the ‘calling model’ in 2017, which today has become an industry standard with most large companies and start-ups in the blue-collar segment now using this calling model. This model enables the candidate to reach out directly to the employer and provides the prospect’s interest and information thus reducing the turnaround time of the entire hiring process. The WorkIndia platform has been a game-changer in the recruitment industry by providing an online platform for SMBs to connect with job seekers across India due to its ease of use and accessibility.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of 1.7 million SMBs on our platform,” said Kunal Patil, co-founder, and CEO of WorkIndia. “Our goal has always been to empower SMBs by making the hiring process easy and accessible. Small businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy, and we are committed to supporting them in any way we can. Hiring the right candidate is crucial for an SMB’s success, and we want to make that process as easy as possible for them. We are proud to be able to support so many businesses in this way, especially those who are new to the digital world.”

Hiring for small businesses has always been a challenge. It requires a lot of time, resources, and effort to find the right candidate, and even then, there is no guarantee that they will be the perfect fit. A bad hire can be costly for an SMB, leading to a significant loss of revenue and productivity. WorkIndia’s platform has transformed the hiring process, making it easier for SMBs to find the right candidate quickly and efficiently.

WorkIndia’s satisfied user Prodipta from Jyoti Recreations shared her experience on using the platform,” This is the best platform we have used for our company (Jyoti Creations) for recruitment purpose. We got the most competent resources in the earliest possible time. We finalized a candidate within one day of posting the job. Kudos to the team at WorkIndia, they deserve the best ratings among all recruitment platforms. It’s a recruiter’s best choice.”

Dhruv Patel, shared his experience of using the WorkIndia platform, saying, “It’s a good platform to hire candidates and the best option for HR’s. It was an amazing experience as our Telecallers vacancy for 20 candidates was filled within a week. We tried various platforms, but this was the most convenient and efficient.”

With its user-friendly platform, WorkIndia has made it easy for SMBs to hire the right candidate, thereby boosting their productivity and revenue. Their commitment to supporting SMBs is strengthening the Indian economy and providing employment opportunities for millions of people across the country.