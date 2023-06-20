SMEStreet League of Mentors Proudly Welcomes Mr Deepak Maheshwari as the Chairperson for MSME & Startups – Finance & Growth Committee of 2023-24

New Delhi 20 June 2023: SMEStreet is excited to Welcome Mr. Deepak Maheshwari as the chairperson of 2023’s MSME & Startups – Finance & Growth Committee of SMEStreet League of Mentors. Mr Maheshwari will also be the permanent Mentor of the SMEStreet League of Mentors which aims to ensure easy access of expertise for MSMEs and Startups.

“Finance for MSMEs and scaling of Startups are very crucial areas requiring serious attention for the growth of our country. The subject holds critical importance for MSME entrepreneurs in India, especially at a time when enormous opportunities are getting generated that require strong and timely execution. Through this engagement, we wish to bring our team’s expertise accessible for any entrepreneur from the startup or MSME sector,” says Mr. Deepak Maheshwari, Co-Founder of Jindagi Live Group and Dealplexus.com.

Mr. Deepak Maheshwari is an accomplished professional with over 27+ years of leadership experience across diverse businesses. He has led large and diverse teams with GE and IFCI with a hands-on mentorship approach. He has well-rounded experience in start-up, growth, and business optimization cycles and has facilitated multi-million dollar strategic investments in multiple businesses. He is a qualified CA, CS, CFA, and Cost Accountant.

On this announcement, Dr Faiz Askari, Founder and Chief Editor of SMEStreet welcomed Mr Maheshwari and stated, “This is indeed a great milestone to have the knowledge support of Mr Maheshwari’s experience accessible for MSMEs and Startups. Mr Maheshwari holds a great understanding of today’s financial landscape for credit management and strategic growth for the business. His support and engagement in SMEStreet League of Mentors shall open a great horizon of opportunities for the vast Indian MSME and Startup sector.”

SMEStreet League of Mentors is a joint initiative of SMEStreet Foundation and Vertical Business Media that started in 2020.

SMEStreet League of Mentors is an initiative designed to bring much-needed expertise closer to MSMEs which is needed for their business growth. Mentors at SMEStreet League of Mentors will not only motivate the entrepreneurs but also bring clarity in business vision. We at SMEtreet have spent years in interacting and understanding the common and specific pain points of MSMEs. One of the most common pains that almost every startup and MSME entrepreneur faces is the limitation of seeking the best possible guidance. Limited knowledge and filtered information make business life difficult, so in order to make the entrepreneur’s life easier and smart and in other words, in our endeavour to contribute in the direction of ease of doing business, we would like to bring you closer to SMEStreet’s League of Mentors.