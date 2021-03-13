SMi Group’s 5th Annual MilSatCom USA Conference to Discuss the Importance of SATCOM Resiliency

The US Air Force, Joint Staff J6 and USCENTCOM will be presenting briefings on SATCOM resiliency at MilSatCom USA 2021, to be held virtually on June 23rd – 24th 2021.

Arlington, VA : SMi Group’s 5th annual MilSatCom USA conference is set to take place virtually on June 23rd – 24th 2021 to bring together military and government leaders, as well as major industry SATCOM providers, to explore MILSATCOM in depth.

Interested parties can register at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.

The 2021 edition of MilSatCom USA will, among other topics, highlight the importance of resilient and effective SATCOM, with briefings from the US Air Force, Joint Staff J6 and USCENTCOM covering the topic. Their presentations will be as follows:

1) “Enabling the Air Force to Fight and Win Through Effective SATCOM Capability”

· The importance of resilient and effective SATCOM to Air Combat Command’s mission

· Where the ACC is driving innovation and development in SATCOM

· How SATCOM partners can better support the ACC’s mission and where we go from here

Presented by Brigadier General Chad D. Raduege, Director, Cyberspace and Information Dominance, Air Combat Command, United States Air Force.

2) “Supporting the Warfighter With Resilient, Persistent and Mobile SATCOM”

· Importance of the connected warrior to US strategic goals

· Combatant Command feedback for future SATCOM requirements

· Future of the SATCOM-enabled warfighter

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Menzie, SATCOM and PNT Branch Chief, US Joint Staff J6.

3) “CENTCOM Communications: Operational SATCOM in Combat Environments”

· CENTCOM’s specific SATCOM context and setup

· Maintaining resilient and effective SATCOM in hostile and inhospitable environments

· Preparing SATCOM for near-peer adversary conflict

· Implementing interoperable systems for multinational coalitions and building partner capacity

Presented by Colonel Ed Skelly, Operations Division Chief, J6 Directorate, USCENTCOM.

As adversaries increasingly invest in electronic warfare technologies in a bid to interfere with satellite communications, including counter-space weapons, jamming and cyber-attacks, the significant loss of capability has become a real and looming threat. These new and more frequent threats to SATCOM, along with the growing demand for secure and reliable connectivity, mean that the challenges facing today’s SATCOM systems are considerable.

It is now essential to ensure our SATCOM technology is resilient and persistent in order to cater to increasing demand, withstand attacks and continue to deliver effective capability.

The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.

MilSatCom USA 2021

June 23rd – 24th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.

Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman

Exhibitors: SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk