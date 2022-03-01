SMi’ is delighted to present the 6th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: Enhancing Lethality and Firepower for the Next Generation of Armoured Combat Vehicles to be discussed at the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems returns for 2022 to provide a vital platform where international military leaders, along with industry decision makers can discuss and cooperate on efforts and build cohesion in the market.

After many years of NATO allied nations engaging in combat against largely dismounted insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, the recent doctrinal pivot towards fighting mechanized, nation-state competitors requires both technical and strategic cooperation. By design, light infantry forces sacrifice certain capabilities in order to maximize flexibility and mobility. It is therefore vital that programme managers, technical directors and industry work together to maximise lethality, standoff, and capability from modernised tank battalions to the light infantry brigade.

Hear from leading armoured vehicle programme managers, officers involved in innovative beyond line of sight fire systems, experts of delivering network enabled capability within armoured vehicles, or updates on the latest turret, weapon systems and munitions being developed, Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2022 is the ideal conference to attend in order to return to your team with a set of strategies and solutions to advance your future capability.

Key Reasons to Attend:

Keynote briefings from senior officers from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world including the UK, USA, Germany, Sweden and many more

A unique emphasis on developing versatile lethality capabilities by exploiting open electronic architectures and a modular approach to weapon system integration

Focused and high-level discussion featuring technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry

Generating knowledge and expertise following recent procurement processes within international militaries

Take advantage of the early bird offer and register by 31st March to SAVE £200 at http://www.fav-ws.com/bntw