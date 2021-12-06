Smile for All Society and Rotary Club Jaipur jointly run a “Clothes Distribution Drive”

Jaipur: India’s leading not-for-profit organization, Smile for All Society ran a “Clothes Distribution Drive” in association with Rotary Club, Jaipur. Smile for All was founded with the vision of providing school education to children who are deprived of education, living in low-level, and untouched settlements across the country. Smile for All is a welfare organization dedicated to ensuring every child’s right to quality education.

Since its inception volunteers of Smile for All Society have been distributing warm winter clothes to those who live in the streets and slums. This year the organisation has partnered with the Rotary Club of Jaipur to increase it’s reach within the city.

During the distribution drive Mr Bhunesh Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Smile for All personally distributed clothes to the people on the streets and those that lived in slums. On behalf of Rotary Club Jaipur, the club’s secretary Mr Durgesh Purohit and other members made a significant contribution in collecting clothes which are donated for this drive.

The distribution started on 5th December 2021 in the nearby slums of Jaipur’s Mansarovar colony. Clothes were also distributed in night shelters and to people sleeping on footpaths at the city’s railway station and Sindhi Camp Bus Stand.

The Clothes Distribution Drive is simultaneously taking place in Patna, Firozabad, Prayagraj, Delhi, Lucknow, Mirzapur, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Dispur, Kolkata, Silchar, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and other cities.

Mr Bhunesh Sharma, said, “even though our organization functions to provide education to the children who are deprived of education, we want to bring smiles to people in other ways too and for this purpose, we have been organizing this clothes distribution program every year. It is part of our continuous effort to provide whatever basic items they may need such as the food distribution drive that we organised during the COVID-19 lockdown. Our organization will continue to provide education and organize such programs for to help those who are in dire need of aid.”

Smile for All is an organization that works to provide school education to children who are deprived of education either due to financial status or lack of permanent residence. Approximately 1000 children have been enrolled in schools by SFA all over the country. The organization is located in 250 cities (Jaipur, Kota, Chandigarh, Hisar, Patna, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Buxar, Bhojpur, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal etc.) and working through Smile Volunteers in 25 states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra etc.