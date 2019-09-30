SMS&R – Sharda University organize “Sharda Neuro-Imaging Update 2019”

New Delhi: Sharda Hospital, a state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital, and a premium model of healthcare extending medical services at par with global excellence, today organized CME “Sharda Neuro-Imaging Update 2019. The event was jointly organized by Department of Radio-Diagnosis Sharda Hospital and School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMS&R) at Sharda University – an institute of excellence, inspiring value-based education, research and development.

The event brought together more than 100 doctors who discussed about basic concepts of imaging applications and the trending scenarios in Neuroimaging. Neuroimaging or brain imaging is the use of various techniques to either directly or indirectly image the structure, function, or pharmacology of the nervous system. As part of the event, specialist Doctors also held discussions on the new applications emerging in the field of Neuroimaging – thus enabling more precision in diagnostics and tracking. Key topics of discussions included – seizures, Neuroimaging in Acute Ischemic stroke – Role of Radiologist, and Neuroimaging in Supra Tentorial Tumors.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. P. K. Gupta, Chancellor, Sharda University said “It is our immense pleasure to be hosting such a meaningful forum and initiating a constructive discussion around Neuroimaging and other medical innovations. This event marks the biggest milestone in the journey of Sharda Hospital that has brought many eminent industry stalwarts on the same platform. We look forward to host such interesting events in the future as well.”

“The forum was a huge success because the attending doctors came together to share their knowledge and experience. We believe that such events are important for students as it augments their understanding of medical innovations and how they can leverage the same in their professional journeys. Experience is a great teacher and we are sure that the doctors present here are the best mentors our students can ever,” said – Mr. Y.K.Gupta, Pro- Chancellor, Sharda University.

A panel discussion on “Future Directions in Neuroimaging” was also conducted to make the event more impactful and to get diverse insights on the future of this study.

The event was attended by more than 200 doctors from across Delhi NCR. Other eminent personalities who graced the event included – Dr. Ravi Solanki, LHMC, New Delhi, Dr. Sanjay Thulkar, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Vishal Gupta, Organizing Chairperson, SNU 2019 and Dr. Sujeet Kr. Jain, Organizing Secretary, SNU 2019.