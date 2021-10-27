Smt Arundhati Bhattacharya to be conferred JKLU Laureate Award 2021

Jaipur, October 2021: Leading Engineering, Design and Management education institution, JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is all set to confer former Chairperson of State Bank of India, Smt Arundhati Bhattacharya, the coveted JKLU Laureate Award 2021, for her exemplary contribution in the banking sector and inspiring thousands of women entrepreneurs in India with her hard work and dedication.

The prestigious event will be held virtually and webast live on October 30. It will be inaugurated through a lamp lighting ceremony and Saraswati Vandana followed with a welcome note from Prof Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JKLU.

Shri Bharat Hari Singhania, Chancellor, JKLU will address the august gathering and explain the philosophy behind the JKLU Laureate Award and the Hari Shankar Singhania Memorial Oration before presenting the award to Ms Bhattacharya.

She will be sharing her vision and insight on “The Role of Digital – An imperative for Business Resilience” while delivering the “Hari Shankar Singhania Memorial Oration”, a unique segment constituted to commemorate the contributions of JKLU’s first Chancellor Shri Hari Shankar Singhania.

JKLU Laureate Award has been instituted to honour persons of distinct intellectual, moral and spiritual calibre, whose contributions towards society reflect JK Group’s values, so that young minds are inspired by such role models to achieve excellence in their chosen spheres of life.