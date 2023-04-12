Smt. Priya R, Mayor of Chennai Launches State-of-the-Art Dr. Aesthetix Clinic at KNK Road, Chennai

Chennai, The city of Chennai welcomed a new addition to its Cosmetology landscape with the launch of ‘Dr. Aesthetix Premium International Cosmetic Clinic’ is in the heart of the city. The clinic was officially opened by the Smt. Priya, Mayor of Chennai, in the presence of several distinguished guests and members of the press.

Dr. Hema Malini, renowned Medical Cosmetologist, Transformation Coach, and Winner of Mrs. Universe South Asia is the founder of this state-of-the-art clinic, which offers a wide range of services, including cosmetic surgery, non-surgical facelifts, laser treatments, hair restoration, permanent makeup, vitiligo procedures, and much more. At the grand launch, Dr. Hemamalini mentioned “We are thrilled to have the support of Smt. Priya R Mayor of Chennai for the launch of our new clinic. Our team has worked hard to create an international standard facility that offers the best treatment with the most advanced techniques, and we are excited to welcome patients from across the city and beyond. Our team of experienced and highly skilled professionals is committed to providing the highest standards of care and service to our patients in a healthy way.