Snaqary – Revolutionising The Way You Snack

Snaqary, one of the most innovative ventures in ‘Healthy Munching’ is the brainchild of two mothers from Mumbai who were stressed with either unhealthy or tasteless food snacks available for their family. The co-founders Anchal Abrol and Priya Puri came up with a state-of-art brand with a portfolio of multigrain plant-sourced products which has in its store something for everyone and every age group. With its motto of “Taste Bhi, Health Bhi”, Snaqary is a revolution in the Snack Industry.

Snaqary delivers the best of healthy snacks by using a diverse range of superfoods. A variety of nutrient-dense multi-grains combined with many more beneficial and wholesome food groups like Ragi, Jowar, Foxtail Millet, Barley, Soya bean, Lentils, Oats, Nuts which let you have guilt-free midnight cravings, party snacks and munching delights. All the products of Snaqary are made with organic and natural ingredients keeping in mind the health aspect of all its consumers.

So when you choose the goodness of multi-grains incorporated in your delicious snack, you get high iron, fibre, magnesium and protein, along with improved digestion and metabolism along with maintained blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels and decreased risk of heart diseases.

Snaqary’s range of products includes:

Baked Snacks – Cinnamon Biscotti, Baked Bhakarwadi

Crispy Sev – Teekha Multigrain Sev, Pudina Multigrain Sev, Ratlami Multigrain Namkeen Sev

Delicious Puri – Palak Bajra Puri, Methi Bajra Puri Snack, Cream and Onion Bajra Puri, Peri Peri Bajra Puri Snack

Healthy Sticks – Chaat Multigrain Sticks, Peri-Peri Multigrain Sticks

Nuts and khakhra – Soya Coated Peanuts, Roasted Plain Khakhra, Roasted Jeera Khakhra, Roasted Methi Khakhra, Nuts Mix, Kabuli Chana, Peri-Peri Chickpeas

Seeds – salad seeds mix without salt, 7 in 1, 4 in 1 , pumpkin seeds, Sunflower Seeds

Sauces & Dips – Fresh Chilli Garlic Sauce, Fresh Red Pasta Sauce, Fresh Tomato & Chilly Based Schezwan Dip

The founder of Snaqary, Anchal Quotes,” The whole idea of Snaqary is to redefine ready-to-eat snack food and give every person of India healthy munching options with natural, healthy and organic ingredients.”

The expansion and business plan of Snaqary relies on an omnipresent model and approach of business is scalability with profitability at its core. Snaqary believes in launching in a few cities at a time and turning them into profitable units and further expanding to more cities.

This healthy snacking brand is available in offline stores in Delhi- NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and very soon coming up in Goa, Kolkata and various places in Uttar Pradesh. In the online segment, one can get their hands on Snaqary snacks from major marketplaces like Amazon, Big basket, Flipkart and Goqii.

Snaqary uses nutrient-rich superfoods as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality to its customers who live an active lifestyle and want to incorporate healthy living. So, next time when you are looking for munching options for the family, opt for Snaqary which is the perfect blend of “Taste Bhi and Health Bhi”.